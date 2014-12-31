Factbox on the five venues to be used for the 2015 Asian Cup in Australia from Jan. 9-31:

STADIUM AUSTRALIA (Sydney, Capacity: 83,500)

The stadium built for the 2000 Olympics has assumed the mantle as the de facto venue for most major sporting events across the football codes in Sydney, most notably the National Rugby League final, rugby union tests and Socceroos World Cup qualifiers. It will host seven matches including one semi-final and the final.

BRISBANE STADIUM (Brisbane, Capacity: 52,500)

The purpose-built rectangular stadium is considered the best place to watch sporting events in Australia due to its closeness to the action. Is the home for the Queensland Reds rugby union team, A-League's Brisbane Roar and NRL's Brisbane Broncos.

RECTANGULAR STADIUM (Melbourne, Capacity: 30,000)

Part of Australia's sports precinct south of the Yarra River, the stadium is across the road from the venue for the Australian Open and the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Opened in 2010, it is the home for the city's two A-League clubs, the Melbourne Rebels Super rugby union side and Melbourne Storm NRL team.

CANBERRA STADIUM (Canberra, Capacity: 25,000)

Adjacent to Australia's Institute of Sport, the venue has been used primarily by the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby and by the NRL's Canberra Raiders. It also hosted matches in the Sydney Olympics football tournament and during the 2003 rugby World Cup. Will host six group matches and a quarter-final.

NEWCASTLE STADIUM (Newcastle, 33,000)

The stadium underwent an A$81 million refurbishment project in 2011, increasing its capacity and upgrading corporate, media and player facilities. Is the home ground for the NRL's Newcastle Knights and the A-League's Jets. Will host two group matches, a semi-final and the playoff for third.

