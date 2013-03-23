Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Yemen coach Tom Saintfiet has stepped down from his post, he told Reuters in an email on Saturday.
"I would like to thank the YFA President Ahmed Saleh Alessi, General Secretary Dr. Hameed Al Shaibani, the YFA staff, my technical team and the Yemeni people but most of all my players for the great cooperation we had," said Saintfiet.
"Yemen is an amazing country and it will be forever in my heart. I wish Yemen good luck for the future."
Belgian Saintfiet became a manager early in his 20s after a series of injuries and has also coached Namibia and Ethiopia.
Saintfiet took over Yemen in October but after a string of poor results, including Friday's 2-1 loss to Malaysia, he leaves the Middle Eastern country bottom of their 2015 Asian Cup qualifying group also containing Qatar and Bahrain.
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
BENGALURU Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test on Tuesday, the win enabling the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.