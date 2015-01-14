BRISBANE China made two changes to their starting lineup for Wednesday's Asian Cup clash against Uzbekistan at Lang Park.

Uzbekistan named an unchanged team for the crucial Group B match, where the winner will be virtually assured of a place in the quarter-finals.

Striker Gao Lin, who has scored 18 goals in 79 appearances for China, replaced Ji Xiang while midfielder Jiang Zhipeng took over from Hao Junmin in the only changes to the team that beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Saturday.

Uzbekistan stuck with the same starting side that defeated North Korea 1-0 in Sydney on the same day.

With both teams already having three points, another win would almost certainly take the victor through to the last eight, leaving the loser then needing to win their final match.

China, Asian Cup finalists in 1984 and 2004, were knocked out in the group stage at the last two tournaments while Uzbekistan have only made the semi-finals once in five previous attempts.

Starting teams:

China - Wang Dalei, Zhang Linpeng, Ren Hang, Zhang Chengdong, Jiang Zhipeng Mei Fang, Zheng Zhi, Wu Xi, Yu Hai, Wu Lei, Gao Lin

Ukbekistan - Ignatiy Nesterov, Shavkat Mulladjanov, Anzur Ismailov, Azibek Haydarov, Server Djeparov, Odil Akhmedov, Igor Sergeev, Sanjar Tursunov, Temur Kapadze, Vitaliy Denisov, Akmal Shorakhmedov

(Corrects China team list)

(Reporting by Julian Linden in Brisbane; Editing by John O'Brien)