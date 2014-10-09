Injured Henderson 'no chance' for England's March matches
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.
SYDNEY Factbox on the A-League teams ahead of the start of the 10th season of the Australian top flight on Friday (teams listed in order of finish in 2013-14 regular season standings):
- -
BRISBANE ROAR
Founded: 2005 (as Queensland Roar)
Best finish: Champions (2011, 2012, 2014)
Manager: Mike Mulvey
Notable players: Thomas Broich (Germany), Matt McKay (Australia).
Home ground: Lang Park
2013-14 average attendance: 14,957
- -
WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERSFounded: 2012
Best finish: Runners-up (2013, 2014)
Manager: Tony Popovic
Marquee players: Matthew Spiranovic (Australia), Vitor Saba (Brazil), Tomi Juric (Australia)
Home ground: Parramatta Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 14,860
- -
CENTRAL COAST MARINERS
Founded: 2004
Best finish: Champions (2013)
Manager: Phil Moss
Notable players: Nick Montgomery (Scotland), Malick Mane (Senegal)
Home ground: Central Coast Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 9,398
- -
MELBOURNE VICTORY
Founded: 2004
Best finish: Champions (2007, 2009)
Manager: Kevin Muscat
Notable players: Besart Berisha (Albania), Mark Milligan (Australia)
Home ground: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium/Docklands Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 21,808
- -
SYDNEY FC
Founded: 2004
Best finish: Champions (2006, 2010)
Manager: Graham Arnold
Marquee players: Marc Janko (Austria), Alex Brosque (Australia), Shane Smeltz (New Zealand)
Home ground: Sydney Football Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 18,682
- -
ADELAIDE UNITED
Founded: 2003
Best finish: Runners-up (2007, 2009)
Manager: Josep Gombau
Notable players: Sergio Cirio (Spain), Marcelo Carrusca (Argentina)
Home ground: Hindmarsh Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 11,225
- -
NEWCASTLE JETS
Founded: 2000
Best finish: Champions (2008)
Manager: Phil Stubbins
Notable players: Kew Jaliens (Netherlands), Marcos Flores (Argentina)
Home ground: Hunter Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 11,949
- -
PERTH GLORY
Founded: 1995
Best finish: Runners-up (2012)
Manager: Kenny Lowe
Notable players: Andy Keogh (Ireland), Michael Thwaite (Australia)
Home ground: Perth Oval
2013-14 average attendance: 9,418
- -
WELLINGTON PHOENIX
Founded: 2007
Best finish: Third (2010)
Manager: Ernie Merrick
Notable players: Michael McGlinchey (New Zealand), Albert Riera Vidal (Spain)
Home ground: Wellington Regional Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 8,201
- -
MELBOURNE CITY
Founded: 2009 (as Melbourne Heart)
Best finish: Sixth (2012)
Manager: John van't Schip
Notable players: David Villa* (Spain), Robert Koren (Slovenia), Damien Duff (Ireland)
Home ground: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 9,933
- -
* Guest player on loan from New York City for a maximum of 10 games
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.
Liverpool kept their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League on course as Emre Can thundered home a second-half winner to complete a hard-earned 2-1 comeback win over Burnley at a relieved Anfield on Sunday.
BARCELONA Barcelona slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday and lost top spot in La Liga to Real Madrid, who recovered to beat Real Betis 2-1 thanks to a header by the irrepressible Sergio Ramos.