SYDNEY Tempers flared as champions Brisbane Roar slumped to their fourth straight defeat with a 3-1 loss to a David Villa-less Melbourne City at the weekend that maintained the worst ever start to an A-League season.

Brisbane defender Shane Stefanutto and goalkeeper Jamie Young twice had to be separated by team mates after the match at Lang Park on Saturday, which gave the visitors their first win under their new name following the takeover by Manchester City.

Despite Villa's departure for New York earlier in the week at the end of his loan spell, City quickly showed they did not lack a threat up front with David Williams and Mate Dugandzic giving them a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes.

Brandon Borello's headed deflection of a Matt McKay strike after 67 minutes got one back for Brisbane, champions in three of the last four seasons, but Marc Marino sealed the win with a goal on the break seven minutes from time.

"I would have to see it and talk to the players before commenting on it," Roar coach Mike Mulvey said of the contretemps between Stefanutto and Young.

"But you have to understand the players are going to be frustrated, I thought we deserved something out of that game."

WANDERERS WOE

Asian champions Western Sydney Wanderers remain rooted to the bottom of the table alongside Brisbane after going down 1-0 to Wellington Phoenix on Friday.

A 79th minute close-range strike from Nathan Burns was enough to give the home side victory after Wanderers had made the trip over the Tasman Sea just a few days after returning from their Asian Champions League triumph in Saudi Arabia.

Wanderers, who lost to Roar in last season's championship final, have now lost three in a row to start the season.

The 2013 A-League champions Central Coast Mariners also slumped to their third straight defeat when they lost at home to Perth Glory for the first time in the regular season on Sunday.

Serbian midfielder Nebosja Marinkovic curled a stunning freekick around the defensive wall three minutes before halftime to give the Glory a 1-0 win and send them top of the league with 12 points from five games.

On Saturday, Melbourne Victory came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Newcastle Jets, the equaliser coming three minutes after the break courtesy of Besart Berisha.

It was a fifth goal in four games for the prolific Albanian striker, who made the switch from Brisbane for this season, and helped Victory draw level on 11 points with Adelaide United and Sydney FC, who drew 0-0 in South Australia on Friday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford/John O'Brien)