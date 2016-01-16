SYDNEY Central Coast Mariners have signed Luis Garcia until the end of the 2015-16 season, hoping the former Liverpool midfielder can rescue the club languishing at the bottom of the A-League standings.

The 37-year-old former Spain international, who came out of retirement in 2014 to play in the Indian Super League, will make his Mariners debut against Western Sydney Wanderers on Jan. 23.

"This is a huge opportunity for not only the Central Coast Mariners and the Central Coast region but also for football in Australia," club chief executive Shaun Mielekamp said in a statement on Saturday.

"It continues our journey towards becoming the most entertaining, innovative and community minded sports brand in Australia," he added.

Garcia's arrival is a timely boost for the A-League strugglers who have recently lost midfielder Anthony Caceres to Manchester City.

"This is an exciting challenge for me to play in the Hyundai A-League and with such a progressive club like the Mariners,” said Garcia, who also played for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

"One of the things that attracted me to the club was the opportunity to share my experience with a young playing group. I am also looking forward to playing football in one of the most beautiful places in the world," he added.

