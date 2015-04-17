MELBOURNE Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has expressed his sympathy for Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe, whose team has been excluded from the A-League playoffs for salary cap breaches.

"The don't teach you these things in coaching courses," Postecoglou told Australian media. "He's going through a tough time but he's done a good job regardless.

"They have to get through this and make sure they build a bigger and stronger club."

After mounting a Supreme Court challenge then appealing the Football Federation Australia decision this week, Glory accepted their punishment late on Thursday after the club's CEO resigned.

Glory have been under fire from angry members and fans, who set off a series of flares that resulted in injury to a 13-year-old boy and jeered club officials during last week's 3-0 loss at home to Sydney FC.

With two rounds left in the regular season, Glory are third on the table, equal on points with leaders Melbourne Victory and Sydney, but will be relegated at the end of the season to seventh and outside of the top six that contest the playoffs.

Though Glory were found to have committed a series of salary cap breaches by an FFA investigation, outgoing CEO Jason Brewer maintained the club had done nothing wrong in a statement announcing his resignation.

Tipped to challenge for their first championship in the A-League's 10-year history, Glory's players will now be playing for pride in their last two matches.

Lowe urged disgruntled fans to stick by the club.

"They're hurting as bad as we're hurting and I think for them, this playing group and the coaching group and everybody in the staff here are together, massively together, and we'd be nothing really ... we're not even an entity without the supporters," he said.

