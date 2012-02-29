SYDNEY Gold Coast United owner Clive Palmer had his A-League licence terminated by Football Federation Australia (FFA) Wednesday.

The club, bottom of the 10-team league with four rounds of the regular season remaining, have been involved in a war of wills with the FFA after putting the slogan "freedom of speech" on the team shirts.

FFA chief Frank Lowy told a news conference that Palmer's licence had been revoked with immediate effect but chief executive Ben Bickley said the team's players would be contacted and asked to fulfil their last four fixtures.

"We intend to fight this ludicrous decision by incompetent FFA in the courts," mining billionaire Palmer posted on his Twitter page (twitter.com/#!/CliveFPalmer).

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing Peter Rutherford)