Fulham's Brede Hangeland gestures next to goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer (R) during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Craven Cottage, London, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

MELBOURNE Veteran Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has retired from international football, state media reported on Wednesday.

Schwarzer, back-up keeper for Premier League side Chelsea, retires as the most capped player for Australia with 109 international appearances.

The 41-year-old's retirement came hours before new coach Ange Postecoglou names his first Socceroos squad for a friendly against Costa Rica in two weeks.

Schwarzer had said he wanted to play one more World Cup for Australia, who have qualified for Brazil next year, but was left out of recent friendlies against France and Canada.

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon)