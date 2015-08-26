MELBOURNE Australia captain Mile Jedinak is in doubt for World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Tajikistan after injuring his hamstring playing for Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Jedinak came off early in the second half of Palace's 4-1 League Cup win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday and his coach Alan Pardew feared his midfielder captain could be sidelined for some time.

"I'm a little bit worried about the skipper, he might have done a hamstring, but we'll have to wait and see," Pardew said in comments published by British media.

"We think he might have done something a little bit long-term, but we'll have to assess him in the morning."

Australia are due to play Group B rivals Bangladesh in Perth on Sept. 3 then away to Tajikistan on Sept. 8 in the second round of Asian qualifying for Russia 2018.

Australia won their opener away to Kyrgyzstan in June and are third in the group behind first-placed Jordan and the second-placed Central Asians.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)