SYDNEY Australia will play South Korea in an international friendly next month as part of their preparations for the second phase of their World Cup qualifying campaign, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Monday.

The Socceroos, who put their campaign back on track by coming from behind to win 2-1 in Iraq last week, will meet their fellow Asian powerhouse at Hwaseong in South Korea on November 14.

"This will be another important game as part of our preparation for the second phase of this round of qualifiers," Australia coach Holger Osieck said in a news release.

"We are now at the halfway mark and we need to focus on our remaining qualification matches.

"It's always a challenge to face the Korea Republic, who are currently sitting at the top of their group, and the match will serve as a good comparison test for us."

Australia are second in Group B, well adrift of Japan after four matches of the fourth stage of Asian qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, tied on five points with Oman.

Their next qualifier is against the Omanis in Sydney on March 26, when they will be looking to entrench themselves in the second of the two qualifying positions for Brazil from the group.

The South Koreans currently top Group A and look in good shape to reach the World Cup finals for the eighth tournament in a row.

