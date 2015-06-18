SYDNEY Scott Miller said he would draw inspiration from England manager Roy Hodgson as he looks to get the Newcastle Jets off the bottom of the A-League next season after being appointed coach of the ailing club on Thursday.

The Australian worked for nearly a decade in various roles at English Premier League club Fulham and hopes to emulate the galvanising effect Hodgson had when he arrived at Craven Cottage in 2007.

"Someone to note was Roy Hodgson," Miller said at his presentation news conference. "He was an inspiration in my mindset, my professionalism and my respect for football.

"I was on a course two weeks ago and I bumped into him. Having a coffee with Roy it really reminded me of why I’m sitting here now.

"He inspired me the first day he walked into the building. He transformed Fulham from a struggling team to (Europa League) finalists against Atletico Madrid in 2010."

At 33, Miller will be the youngest coach ever in the 10-team league and he faces an uphill task to revive the 2008 A-League champions after the club was run into the ground by its former owners.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) took over last month after wages were not paid to staff and immediately sacked head coach Phil Stubbins.

Miller will be supported by assistant coach Jean-Paul de Marigny, who worked on the staff of Kevin Muscat at title winners Melbourne Victory last season.

"It's the right time and the right place for me," Miller added.

"I jumped at this wonderful opportunity to take the next step in my coaching career as head coach at a club that's making a new beginning.

"I've heard a lot about the long and proud history of this football region and its passionate fans. Football clubs exist to bring joy to the people and that's a driving force in my thinking."

