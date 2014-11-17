SYDNEY Australia coach Ange Postecoglou is hoping his team can match Asian champions Japan in "footballing terms" as well as come away with a result in Tuesday's international friendly in Osaka.

In Australia's final match before hosting the Asian Cup in January, the Socceroos renew a fierce rivalry with the Blue Samurai that goes back to 1956.

Postecoglou was handed the goal of making Australia Asia's top football team when he was appointed to his job last October and sees topping Japan as key to that.

"Our first, biggest mountain to climb is to become the biggest country in Asia," Postecoglou said in Osaka.

"To do that you've got to measure yourself against the best and I think Japan are number one. We want to become number one so to do that, you've got to play against them under difficult conditions.

"And it's not just the result, it's how we perform against them. Hopefully tomorrow night people will see a real intent from us to match them in footballing terms and ultimately get the result we need."

Postecoglou had requested only one match in this international window so he had plenty of time for the players to rest after jetting around the world and for him to impress upon them his game plan.

That said, Postecoglou said taking on a Japan side fresh from a 6-0 win over Honduras on Friday would be a real test of a team which has won just one of 10 matches this year.

"That's the reason we chose this fixture, particularly away from home," he said.

"Japan had some pretty scratchy performances prior but that result will mean they're full of confidence. To be honest, you want to play them at their best here in Japan, that's what we want to measure ourselves against.

"It'll be a tough game but it's exactly what we need."

Australia have won seven, drawn seven and lost eight of their matches against Japan, including a 1-0 defeat in the final of the Asian Cup in Qatar in 2011.

