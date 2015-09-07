Members of the Australian Socceroos national soccer team jog during a training session in Sydney May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Asian champions Australia will play their fifth opening round World Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan in Canberra on Nov. 12, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Monday.

The Socceroos, who won their opening two qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh and face Tajikistan in their third on Wednesday, will play their first match in the national capital for four years.

Canberra does not have a team on the domestic top flight A-League but attracted good crowds for matches in January's Asian Cup, which Australia won.

"This is a rare opportunity for the football community and sports fans to see the Socceroos in action so I encourage everyone to support the investment and support the Socceroos in November," Capital Football chief executive Heather Reid.

Australia, aiming to qualify for a fourth successive World Cup finals, must finish in the top two in their group to progress to a further round robin stage, from which four teams will secure automatic spots in Russia in 2018.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)