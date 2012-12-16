Australian soccer officials are to investigate a report that Wellington Phoenix player Paul Ifill was racially abused during the team's A-League loss to Adelaide United on Sunday, local media said.

Football Federation Australia would look into the report, a spokesman told the AAP agency.

The AAP said a spectator had racially abused Ifill, an English-born Barbados international, during Adelaide's 3-1 defeat of Wellington at the Hindmarsh Stadium.

"We will investigate the matter," an Adelaide United spokesman was also quoted as saying in the report.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Clare Fallon)