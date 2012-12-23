Football Federation Australia (FFA) have banned a spectator alleged to have racially abused a Wellington Phoenix player from attending A-League matches for two years, the governing body said on Sunday.

Paul Ifill, an English-born Barbados international, said he was abused by a spectator last Sunday during Wellington's match at Adelaide United.

"The man was found to have breached the FFA spectator code of behaviour," the FFA said in a statement.

"Adelaide United Football Club has simultaneously cancelled the club membership held by this person.

"The FFA ban includes any match in Australia conducted as part of the ... A-League."

