Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
MELBOURNE European champions Real Madrid will play exhibition matches with an English Premier League side and a Serie A club at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground next year, organisers said on Monday.
The teams will play each other in three fixtures at the 100,000-seat MCG from July 18-24 as part of the International Champions Cup, a series of pre-season matches involving top European clubs, Victoria state sports minister Damien Drum told reporters.
The other teams will be named in coming weeks.
Manchester City, who own Melbourne City in Australia's top-flight A-League, are expected to participate. Local media have speculated Inter Milan will be the third.
(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
RANCHI, India Injured India captain Virat Kohli did not come out to field when the second day's play in the third test against Australia began on Friday.