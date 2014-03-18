Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
MELBOURNE The sale of A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers should reap Australian football about A$10 million (5.47 million pounds), the country's football boss Frank Lowy said on Tuesday.
Ownership of the club, runners-up in the top-flight domestic competition in their maiden season last year, will pass to a consortium of businessmen from Football Federation Australia, who started up the expansion club nearly two years ago with the help of A$4 million of government funding.
"I think we'll get around A$10 million or so (for the sale)," FFA chief Lowy told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.
"I don't dare to tell you (the expected surplus). We don't have the final result and I don't like to talk before then, but we'll be sharing some of the surplus with the clubs."
($1 = 1.0999 Australian Dollars)
(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.