Nothing is good enough to satisfy Arsenal critics - Wenger
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.
SYDNEY Football Federation Australia has sold the A-League's newest franchise Western Sydney Wanderers to a consortium of investors, cutting the apron strings from a club it has poured millions of dollars into.
The national soccer governing body hastily set up Sydney's second A-League club in 2012 with the help of state funding, and the Wanderers have proved a smashing success, reaching the competition's final in a fairytale debut season and building a fervent supporter base in the city's working class west.
The consortium, to be led by club director and local businessman Paul Lederer, would take over the team's A-League license from June 30, the FFA said in a statement.
FFA boss Frank Lowy said in March the sale would reap about A$10 million ($9.22 million), the surplus of which would be shared among clubs in the 10-team league.
The Tony Popovic-coached Wanderers made a second successive final in the recently concluded 2013/14 season, losing to champions Brisbane Roar, and have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League tournament.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said his side are braced to take on a "different" Leicester City, who have revived their fortunes since sacking their title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri last month, in the Premier League on Saturday.