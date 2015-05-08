VIENNA Austria Vienna's mascot, a purple-cloaked lion called "Super Leo", has been ruled out for the rest of the season after being led off the pitch in an apparent drunken stupor at their last game.

The hapless mascot was included on the club's official list of injuries and suspensions for their match against Sturm Graz on Saturday. After detailing the players and their injuries, the document said: "Super Leo will be out for the rest of the season as he is feeling under the weather."

Austria media said that the man who wears the Super Leo outfit turned up for last Saturday's match worse for wear after celebrating his 42nd birthday.

Television pictures showed the man, who was wearing his outfit minus the head, staggering around the field before falling to the ground and being led away by medical staff.

The incident was the latest chapter in an unhappy season for the 24-times Austria champions, where Germany coach Joachim Loew spent just under a season in charge earlier in his career.

The Violets are sixth in the 10-team table and almost certain to miss out on European football next term.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)