Austrian top flight club SV Groedig have released defender Dominique Taboga after reports he tried to persuade four team mates to take part in match-manipulation, the club said on Thursday.

"On the basis of the events of the previous days, sporting director Christian Hass has announced cancellation of Dominique Taboga's contract by mutual consent," said the Austrian Bundesliga club in a statement on its website. (www.sv-groedig.at)

The Austrian football federation (OeFB) said it had been told that Taboga had tried to persuade team mates to take part in match-fixing.

"This morning, the OeFB was informed in writing by SV Groedig that Dominque Taboga tried to incite four players to take part in match-manipulation, which they rejected," said the OeFB in a statement issued jointly with the Bundesliga.

"Based on this information, the appropriate legal steps have been taken."

