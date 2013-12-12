LONDON Cristiano Ronaldo has been named World Soccer magazine's player of the year for the second time, ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Franck Ribery of Bayern Munich, it said on Thursday.

The award, decided by a panel of journalists and pundits from round the world, recognised his stunning form for Real Madrid as well as his role in leading Portugal to the World Cup finals in Brazil next year. He last won it in 2008.

Jupp Heynckes and Bayern Munich, who completed the treble of German League, German Cup and Champions League last season, won the manager and team of the year prizes.

