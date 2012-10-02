Paris St Germain's striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends a news conference on the eve of their Champions League match against Dynamo Kiev at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Lionel Messi does not deserve to win the next FIFA Ballon d'Or as he has only won one minor trophy this year, his former Barcelona team mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Tuesday.

"Messi had a fantastic season but he has not won that much and he has already won the Ballon d'Or three times," Paris St Germain forward Ibrahimovic, who played with Messi in the 2009/10 season, told Eurosport on Tuesday.

"It depends whether you reward an individual or a collective work.

"Xavi is still playing at a high level, Iniesta also had a great season, they won the Euro while Messi has not won anything, just the King's Cup. Messi has won the Ballon d'Or three times, it's now someone else's turn to win it."

The Ballon d'Or, which was merged with the World Player of the Year award in 2010, will be awarded on January 7, 2013.

