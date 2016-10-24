Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) looks at Cristiano Ronaldo (R) during he Best Player UEFA 2015 Award ceremony during the draw ceremony for the 2015/2016 Champions League Cup soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will resume their perennial battle to be crowned the world's best footballer after they headed the shortlist of 30 players for the 2016 Ballon d'Or announced on Monday.

Barcelona's Argentine great Messi, who took the honour for a record fifth time last year, or Real Madrid's Portuguese three-time winner Ronaldo have taken the coveted accolade every year since 2007, when AC Milan's Kaka won.

Despite a dip in form this season, Ronaldo, who inspired Portugal to the Euro 2016 title and Real Madrid to the Champions League crown last season, is hot favourite to regain his title.

He is one of six Real Madrid players on the list with Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Pepe as the European champions boast more candidates than any other club.

Messi and his two Barcelona striking partners, Neymar and Luis Suarez, scorers of more than a century of goals between them in 2016, also feature on the list along with team mate Andres Iniesta.

Romantics will be delighted to see that Leicester City, fairytale winners of the Premier League, are represented by pauper-to-prince striker Jamie Vardy and England's players' player of the year, Algerian Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez and Borussia Dortmund's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the only players on the list who hail from outside Europe or South America.

France, with Antoine Griezmann, Hugo Lloris, Dimitri Payet and Paul Pogba, and Argentina, with Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala, are the best-represented nations with four players each.

France Football magazine, who have awarded the Ballon d'Or every year since 1956, announced the shortlist, with the winner set to be announced in January.

For the past six years it was the FIFA Ballon d'Or until world football's governing body ended its association with the award in September.

Shortlist:

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City/Argentina)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund/Gabon)

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid/Wales)

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus/Italy)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium)

Paulo Dybala (Juventus/Argentina)

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid/Uruguay)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/France)

Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/Argentina)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United/Sweden)

Andres Iniesta (Barcelona/Spain)

Koke (Atletico Madrid/Spain)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/Germany)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/France)

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City/Algeria)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich/Germany)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich/Germany)

Neymar (Barcelona/Brazil)

Dimitri Payet (West Ham/France)

Pepe (Real Madrid/Portugal)

Paul Pogba (Manchester United/France)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/Spain)

Rui Patricio (Sporting/Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal)

Luis Suarez (Barcelona/Uruguay)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City/England)

Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich/Chile)

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris)