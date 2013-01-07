Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
ZURICH Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo said it was incredible that episodes of racism still happen in football stadiums after AC Milan abandoned a friendly in Italy last week because of offensive chants by spectators.
However, the Portuguese forward was non-committal over Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng's decision to walk off the pitch over racist insults during the match against lower tier Pro Patria, saying it was a "personal decision."
"I think this cannot happen at this moment in football because FIFA and UEFA speak about fair play and against racism, it's incredible, it cannot exist," the Ronaldo told a news conference before the FIFA Ballon D'Or Award on Monday.
"It's just a football match, and people should not find this kind of thing in the stadium."
"We should live in peace, all of us," he added.
Referring to Ghanaian Boateng and whether he would support a walkoff in the future, Ronaldo said: "It's a very personal decision, it's his opinion.
"There are various examples in stadiums and sometimes we have to live with these people who might not be very balanced.
"I can't give you a concrete response, it depends on the person and on how he feels at the time."
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing By Alison Wildey)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.