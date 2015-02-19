FC Basel's Derlis Gonzalez (R) scores a goal against Porto's goalkeeper Fabiano during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match in Basel, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Basel's Derlis Gonzalez (C) reacts after receiving a treatment due to a shock after scoring a goal during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match against Porto in Basel, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BASEL FC Basel confirmed that Derlis Gonzalez had to go off because he was suffering the effects of a knock on the head during the 1-1 Champions League draw against Porto on Wednesday.

The Paraguayan forward collided with Porto goalkeeper Fabiano when he slid the ball home in the eleventh minute for Basel's goal and was taken off just before the half hour.

"He got quite a knock with the Porto keeper," coach Paulo Sousa told reporters after the after the round of 16 first leg.

"We don't know exactly what happened, it's something we have got to examine. He didn't feel comfortable about continuing the game."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Nick Mulvenney)