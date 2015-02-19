Stoke back Berahino's drug ban comments, says manager Hughes
Premier League Stoke City support forward Saido Berahino's claim that his eight-week drugs ban was a result of a spiked drink, manager Mark Hughes said.
BASEL FC Basel confirmed that Derlis Gonzalez had to go off because he was suffering the effects of a knock on the head during the 1-1 Champions League draw against Porto on Wednesday.
The Paraguayan forward collided with Porto goalkeeper Fabiano when he slid the ball home in the eleventh minute for Basel's goal and was taken off just before the half hour.
"He got quite a knock with the Porto keeper," coach Paulo Sousa told reporters after the after the round of 16 first leg.
"We don't know exactly what happened, it's something we have got to examine. He didn't feel comfortable about continuing the game."
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Premier League Stoke City support forward Saido Berahino's claim that his eight-week drugs ban was a result of a spiked drink, manager Mark Hughes said.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said captain Jordan Henderson's return from a foot injury has been put back for the foreseeable future and he would adopt a cautious approach with the midfielder to avoid aggravating the problem.