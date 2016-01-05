Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola is looking for a new challenge and wants to work in the Premier League, he said on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Spaniard is leaving the German champions at the end of the season and has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

"The only reason I am not renewing my contract is that I am looking for a new challenge." ," Guardiola told a news conference in Germany, according to German media.

"I have several offers from England but I haven't signed anything yet."

"When I have a new club, the club will communicate that. At the moment, I can't say anything else because nothing is fixed."

He added: "I think I'm at the right age and I feel it is the right move for me."

"I want to experience England's stadiums and emotions. I think at my age, it is the right moment to go."

"I think I am young enough. I need a new challenge. My career is a long way from over."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Brian Homewood)