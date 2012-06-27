Croatia's Mario Mandzukic jumps for the ball with Spain's Gerard Pique (R) during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN Bayern Munich have agreed terms with VfL Wolfsburg for the transfer of Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic, who will sign a four-year deal pending a medical in the coming days, the German Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Mandzukic, who scored three goals for Croatia in the European championship, joined Wolfsburg in 2010 but despite scoring 12 goals in the recently completed season fell out of favour with coach Felix Magath.

"We are very happy to be getting a top Bundesliga striker with Mario Mandzukic, who showed his scoring abilities at the Euro," Bayern sports director Christian Nerlinger said.

Mandzukic is seen as another attacking option alongside Mario Gomez as Bayern plot how to wrestle the Bundesliga title off Borussia Dortmund, who have won German soccer's top competition the past two seasons.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Bartlett)