Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
MUNICH Bayern Munich completed the signing of Athletic Bilbao's Spain international midfielder Javi Martinez on Wednesday, the Bundesliga side said in a statement.
Martinez, 23, has signed a five-year contract until the end of June 2017.
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.