David Beckham says he has received a number of offers after he revealed he plans to leave Major League Football club the Los Angeles Galaxy, although a move back to England looks unlikely.

The former England captain is leaving Galaxy after six seasons following the MLS Cup final against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

"I'm lucky because at 37 years old, I've been offered some exciting options," Beckham told Sky Sports News.

"I've got quite a few offers on the table. I've always said I think I would struggle to come back and play in England because I've played for the biggest club in the world, the biggest club in England, Manchester United, and I couldn't see myself playing for any other Premiership team.

"But you never know. Like I said, we've got some exciting options on the table. I do think we'll be spending a little more time in England because it's good for the kids to see their grandparents."

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)