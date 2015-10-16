Venus braves the weather to beat Brazilian, Vesnina stunned
Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.
MOSCOW BATE Borisov claimed a 10th successive Belarus championship after a 2-0 victory against Vitebsk 2-0 mon Friday.
The club, who have former Arsenal midfielder Alexander Hleb in their ranks, can no longer be caught by second-placed Dynamo Minsk with three games left.
BATE host Barcelona in the Champions League next week having beaten Roma last time out in Group E.
(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Martyn Herman)
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.