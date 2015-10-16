Barcelona's Alexander Hleb looks at his team-mates during a training session in Barcelona July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MOSCOW BATE Borisov claimed a 10th successive Belarus championship after a 2-0 victory against Vitebsk 2-0 mon Friday.

The club, who have former Arsenal midfielder Alexander Hleb in their ranks, can no longer be caught by second-placed Dynamo Minsk with three games left.

BATE host Barcelona in the Champions League next week having beaten Roma last time out in Group E.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Martyn Herman)