Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Georgy Kondratyev has left his position as head coach of the Belarus national team after failing to improve their fortunes, the Belarus Football Federation said on Monday.
The 54-year-old, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent, took charge of the team in December 2011 but under his guidance Belarus finished last in their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Belarus have picked up only one point from three Euro 2016 qualifiers, and are lying in fifth place in Group C.
(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.