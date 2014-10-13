Belarus' coach Georgi Kondratyev shouts instructions to his players during their men's Group C football match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MOSCOW Georgy Kondratyev has left his position as head coach of the Belarus national team after failing to improve their fortunes, the Belarus Football Federation said on Monday.

The 54-year-old, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent, took charge of the team in December 2011 but under his guidance Belarus finished last in their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Belarus have picked up only one point from three Euro 2016 qualifiers, and are lying in fifth place in Group C.

