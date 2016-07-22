Former Barcelona player Alexander Hleb looks at his team-mates during a training session in Barcelona July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MOSCOW Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alexander Hleb has rejoined BATE Borisov, the Belarusian club said on Friday.

This will be the 35-year-old former Belarus international's fourth spell at BATE after previously playing for them in 1999-2000, 2012-2013 and 2015.

"I always return to BATE with the same positive emotions," Hleb was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.fcbate.by). "This is my home town club where I leant to ply my trade."

Hleb, who scored seven goals in 89 Premier League matches for Arsenal between 2005 and 2008 before moving to Barcelona, spent the second half of the 2015-16 season at Turkey's Genclerbirligi.

BATE have won the Belarusian championship for the last ten seasons in a row. They hope to reach the Champions League from a third qualifying round tie against Dundalk of Ireland.

