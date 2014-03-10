Anderlecht's coach John Van den Brom reacts during a Champions League group C soccer match against Benfica at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS Belgian champions Anderlecht have fired coach John van den Brom after a ninth league defeat of the season.

Anderlecht lost 1-0 at second-from-bottom OH Leuven on Saturday and are third in Belgium's top division, 12 points behind leaders Standard Liege.

The club, a European powerhouse from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s, also secured just a single point from their six matches in the group phase of the Champions League this season.

Anderlecht said in a statement they had been left with no alternative than to part company with Van den Brom after his nearly two seasons in charge.

"He made the club blow with a fresh wind, integrated some youngsters, but unfortunately failed to put together a new team after the departure of some stars," chairman Roger Vanden Stock said.

The club have promoted assistant coach Besnik Hasi, a former Albania international who played for Anderlecht between 2000 and 2006, and has been on the coaching staff since 2008.

Dutchman Van den Brom took charge at Anderlecht in May 2012, succeeding Ariel Jacobs, who had been head coach for five seasons.

