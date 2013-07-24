Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
Israel international Tal Ben Haim, who spent almost a decade in English soccer, has joined Belgium's Standard Liege on a two-year deal, the club said on its website on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old moves on a free transfer after a short-term contract at Queens Park Rangers, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, ended last month.
Ben Haim went to England in 2004 to join Bolton Wanderers from Maccabi Tel Aviv and played then at Chelsea, Manchester City, Sunderland, Portsmouth, West Ham United and QPR.
Standard play KR Reykjavik of Iceland in the Europa League second qualifying round on Thursday, leading 3-1 from last week's first leg, and start the new Belgian league season this weekend.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
NEW YORK The World Boxing Super Series, a tournament for top fighters with $50 million in prize money and the Muhammad Ali Trophy awarded to the winners, will be launched in September, organisers announced on Thursday.