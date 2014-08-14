City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
BRUSSELS Belgian international midfielder Steven Defour has moved back home to champions Anderlecht in a club record 6 million-euro (4.8 million pounds) move from FC Porto.
The 26-year-old, sent off in his only appearance at the World Cup in Brazil in June, signed a five-year contract on Wednesday.
Defour, who was won 44 caps for Belgium, was previously the object of much scorn from Anderlecht fans for provocative performances during his time at rivals Standard Liege.
"I know that I did play on the edge in matches against Anderlecht and it was not an easy decision (to sign for them) but I always had respect for the club," he told reporters.
Defour is likely to make his debut next Sunday when Anderlecht, who top the league after the first three matches of the season, visit Westerlo.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday after the Argentine scored twice in a 4-2 win over Valencia to rack up at least 40 goals in all competitions for the eighth year in a row.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.