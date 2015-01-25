Anderlecht midfielder Steven Defour was sent off on his return to former club Standard Liege on Sunday after home fans unveiled a graphic banner targeting the Belgium international.

Defour, who spent five years with Standard before signing for Portuguese side Porto in 2011, was already on a yellow card when he was sent off for kicking the ball at the home fans during Anderlecht's 2-0 defeat at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

The giant banner, which was unfurled before kick off, showed a man holding a sword and a cartoon of Defour's severed head with the words "Red or Dead".

The 26-year-old Belgium international apologised for his actions on Instagram saying: "Apologies to my fans... although I do not understand the red card -- you can not see or hear the referee."

Former Standard captain Defour joined arch rivals Anderlecht in August after spending three years with Porto.

