New Zealand out for 341, lead by 33 runs in Dunedin
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
BRUSSELS Royal Antwerp have appointed former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as their new manager, the second-tier Belgian club said in a statement on Wednesday.
"This is a fantastic club that has been underachieving for several years," Hasselbaink told the club website (www.rafc.be). "Our first goal is to challenge for promotion and build from there."
The 41-year-old Dutchman was on the coaching staff at English Championship (second tier) club Nottingham Forest until January but Royal Antwerp will be his first management job.
Antwerp won the Belgian league title four times before being relegated to the second division in 2004.
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.