BRUSSELS Anderlecht, Club Bruges and Oostende all won on Sunday to keep up the pressure on Belgian league leaders Ghent, who were victorious on Saturday and hold a two-point advantage at the top.

Club Bruges came from a goal down to win 4-1 at Mechelen, who led past the hour mark after Jens Naessens had opened the scoring midway through the first half.

Jelle Vossen, however, netted twice to turn the match around and Tuur Dierckx and Hans Vanaken added two more goals to move Bruges on to 34 points, two behind champions Ghent.

Oostende's Nigerian international Joseph Akpala came on as a substitute and scored in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win at bottom-placed Westerlo, who were playing their first game under new coach Bob Peeters.

Oostende trail Bruges on goal difference and are two points clear of Anderlecht, who have played one match fewer.

Idrissa Sylla scored twice for Anderlecht as they beat OH Leuven 3-2 at home in a feisty encounter.

Ghent, who claimed a surprise Champions League win at Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday, were 1-0 winners away to Racing Genk on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)