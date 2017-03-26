Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
BRUSSELS Goalkeeper Thibault Courtois and midfielder Marouane Fellaini have both been added to an already extensive injury list for Belgium as they head to Russia for a friendly in Sochi on Tuesday.
A hip injury keeps the Chelsea goalkeeper out of the trip while Fellaini is struggling with a toe complaint, the Belgian football association said on Sunday.
Defender Laurent Ciman will also sit out the trip with a knee injury.
The trio join sidelined Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and defender Thomas Meunier, who were ruled out of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Greece where Belgium needed a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw and keep intact their unbeaten record, and top place, in Group H.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
LONDON England's limited-overs team have improved significantly since being dumped out of the World Cup in the group stage two years ago but they remain a work in progress, batting mainstay Joe Root has said.