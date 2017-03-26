BRUSSELS Goalkeeper Thibault Courtois and midfielder Marouane Fellaini have both been added to an already extensive injury list for Belgium as they head to Russia for a friendly in Sochi on Tuesday.

A hip injury keeps the Chelsea goalkeeper out of the trip while Fellaini is struggling with a toe complaint, the Belgian football association said on Sunday.

Defender Laurent Ciman will also sit out the trip with a knee injury.

The trio join sidelined Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and defender Thomas Meunier, who were ruled out of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Greece where Belgium needed a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw and keep intact their unbeaten record, and top place, in Group H.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)