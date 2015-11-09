Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. eyes the ball after a save from Belgium's Kevin Mirallas during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BRUSSELS Everton winger Kevin Mirallas and Ghent midfielder Sven Kums were drafted in on Monday as injury replacements for Belgium's two friendlies against Italy and Spain over the next week.

Their pair were called up after Marouane Fellaini and Jordan Lukaku withdrew from the squad because of injury, the Belgian football association KBVB said.

Both missed club action at the weekend, with Manchester United's Fellaini suffering from a calf injury and Lukaku of Belgian league leaders Oostende out with a hamstring strain.

Mirallas returns after being dropped for last month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Andorra and Israel, where Kums received his first call up but did not get a chance to win a debut cap. Belgium play Italy on Friday and Spain next Tuesday, both in Brussels.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)