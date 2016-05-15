BRUSSELS Club Bruges claimed the Belgian championship for the first time in 11 years when they produced an emphatic display to thump closest challengers Anderlecht 4-0 on Sunday for an unassailable lead in the standings. Abdoulay Diaby scored twice within five minutes in the first half and Hans Vanaken and Timmy Simons added two more goals after the break to hand Michel Preud'homme’s club the title in front of their home fans. With two matches to play in the post-season play-offs, Brugge opened up a six-point lead and, even if they are caught in the final two rounds, they cannot be denied the title after finishing the regular season top of the standings.

Sunday’s match was halted twice because of fireworks being thrown on to the field.

Bruges never looked overawed by the task in front of them and took 24 minutes to score their first goal as Thomas Meunier, named on Thursday in Belgium’s squad for next month’s European Championship, provided a curling cross for Diaby to head home.

Five minutes later Diaby made it 2-0 after some sloppy Anderlecht defending allowed Brazilian Claudemir to set him up for a shot into the corner of the goal.

Vanaken’s headed goal came from a cross from the right corner in the 62nd minute and veteran captain Simons made it 4-0 from the penalty spot after a handball on the line.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)