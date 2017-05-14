BRUSSELS A penalty save in the second half denied Anderlecht the chance to be crowned Belgian champions on Sunday but their 1-1 draw at Club Bruges left them needing only two points from their last two matches to win a record-extending 34th title.

An away victory at the defending champions would have given Anderlecht an unassailable lead in the standings but Youri Tielemans had his 64th-minute spot kick saved by Bruges’s American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Sofiane Hanni’s free kick put Anderlecht ahead after eight minutes but second-placed Bruges levelled in the 36th minute with a free kick of their own, converted by Ruud Vormer.

With a four-point advantage, and a better head-to-head record, in the post-season play-offs, Anderlecht will win their first title since 2014 if they beat Charleroi away on Thursday.

