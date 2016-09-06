BRUSSELS Standard Liege sacked their coach Yannick Ferrera just five matches into the season on Tuesday, replacing him with Serbian Aleksandar Jankovic.

Ferrera took charge of the 10-times Belgian champions Standard in September last year, leading them to victory in the Belgian Cup and a place in the Europa League.

Yet following a mid-table finish in the league last season, he has paid the price for a poor start to the season in which Standard have won just once in five matches, drawing three times, to lie 11th in the league.

The 44-year-old Jankovic has previously coached Red Star Belgrade, the Serbian under-21 national team and, until Tuesday, another Belgian side Mechelen, who are currently seventh in the league.

