India need seven wickets for victory on final day
India's spinners sent back the top three Bangladesh batsmen in the second innings of the one-off test at Hyderabad on Sunday to keep the hosts on course for victory.
BRUSSELS The captain of Belgium football club Ghent, Ilombe Mboyo, has apologised to fans and given up his post following an embarrassing penalty miss at the weekend.
Mboyo, a 25-year-old striker who has played twice for Belgium, had the chance to level the score in the 15th minute of Saturday's match at home to Waasland-Beveren, but gently side-footed the spot kick wide.
Mboyo confronted fans at the end of the match, which Ghent lost 2-0, and appeared to lose his cool.
During an unscheduled news conference on Monday, Mboyo said he was sorry and asked for Ghent fans to accept his apology, although he said his post-match outburst had been provoked by racist comments from a few supporters.
"Maybe I would not have reacted if I wasn't captain. To show that I shouldn't have done so, I will no long wear the captain's armband," he said.
Ghent are without a win in eight matches. They have a Belgian Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday against league leaders Anderlecht, who thrashed them 5-0 in October.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.
STOCKHOLM Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala swept to a stunning victory in Rally Sweden, winning the final three stages on Sunday in his Toyota Yaris to claim his fourth victory in the race and climb to the top of the World Championship rankings after two events.