Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BRUSSELS A football player in Belgium has demanded a public apology and damages from a television commentator who described him as being "fat as a pig".
Charleroi issued a statement on behalf of striker Harlem Gnohere, commonly known as "Bison", saying TV presenter Stephane Pauwels had contacted the club to offer his apologies.
Pauwels told viewers during Charleroi's 2-1 defeat by KV Kortrijk on Saturday: "Bison is fat as a pig. He is 15 kilograms too heavy and he's going nowhere."
Frenchman Gnohere said he was seeking advice from a lawyer because the comments were totally unacceptable.
In a statement from the club on Wednesday, Gnohere demanded that any apology should be made in public. He said he would drop potential charges if Pauwels also made a sizeable donation to a children's charity.
Pauwels has since responded by saying on Twitter: "Harsh, yes, that's football. OK, I should have said 'a few too many kilos'. My apologies to Bison."
Pauwel's employer RTL Belgium were not immediately available to comment.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
ZURICH Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.