City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
BRUSSELS Veteran Belgium defender Daniel van Buyten announced his retirement on Thursday, ending speculation he was to join champions Anderlecht for the season.
The 36-year-old, one of the outstanding performers at the World Cup in Brazil, came to the end of his contract with Bayern Munich in June and although he held talks with the Belgian champions on Monday, has decided to call it a day.
“I have tried over the last weeks but my body tells me no more,” he said in open letter to the Brussels newspaper La Derniere Heure.
“If I’m going to do something it must be 100 percent.”
Van Buyten won the last of 84 caps in the quarter-final defeat by Argentina in Brasilia on July 5.
He was part of four Bundesliga-winning sides during his time with Bayern and on the bench for both the 2012 and 2013 Champions League finals. He came on for extra time against Chelsea in the losing team in Munich two years ago.
Van Buyten played at Standard Liege, Olympique de Marseille and Hamburg and had a brief loan spell at Manchester City 10 years ago.
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday after the Argentine scored twice in a 4-2 win over Valencia to rack up at least 40 goals in all competitions for the eighth year in a row.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.