BERLIN German youth international Hany Mukhtar has joined Portugal's Benfica, signing a five-year deal to 2020 after more than a decade at Hertha Berlin, both clubs said on Friday.

"I was thrilled to hear about Benfica's interest. It is a huge deal playing for such a big club," the midfielder told reporters in Lisbon.

"Benfica is one of the biggest clubs in the world with supporters everywhere."

The 19-year-old, a European under-19 champion with Germany last year, joined Hertha's youth teams in 2002.

Despite making his debut with the senior side as a 17-year-old, he has failed to feature in the league this season.

