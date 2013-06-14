Birmingham City football club owner Carson Yeung Ka Sing leaves the district court in Hong Kong May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG Prosecutors in Hong Kong have established a prima facie money-laundering case against Carson Yeung, the owner of Birmingham City football club, forcing the Hong Kong tycoon to mount a defence, Birmingham International Holdings Ltd said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, citing a court ruling.

The ruling means there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a trial. Yeung has been charged with laundering more than HK$720 million ($93 million), charges that he has denied.

