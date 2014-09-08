FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) shake hands with Jordan's Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein (L), FIFA's vice president Asia, chairman of the Jordan Football Association, after their joint news conference in Amman May 26, 2014.

MANCHESTER England Sepp Blatter has every right to change his mind and stand for another term as FIFA president but the governing body should eventually adopt term limits for officials, executive committee member Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan said on Monday.

Prince Ali, 38, the Asian vice-president on the executive committee, was born in 1975, the same year that Blatter joined FIFA.

Blatter, 78, said on Monday he was standing for a fifth term next year after stating publicly in 2011 that he would not stand again. He has already been president for 16 years.

"He has the full right to stand again and that looks to be what he has in mind," Prince Ali told reporters at the Soccerex Global Convention.

"But the process of reform within FIFA needs to continue and eventually we should look at instigating term limits and maybe not just for the FIFA president but also for executive committee members as well, including myself.

"It is always good to have new ideas and new opinions, and that's the way forward. But me as a candidate for next year? No."

Delegates at the FIFA Congress in Sao Paulo in June voted against instigating term limits or age limits for officials, and while Blatter remains president, that situation is unlikely to change.

In contrast, International Olympic Committee rules state that new IOC members have to step down at 70 with some older members, admitted before 1999, eligible to stay on until 80.

"The IOC has approved its age limitation 15 years ago and I think it is a good one," IOC president Thomas Bach told Reuters on Monday.

"But it is up to each organisation to have limits. In my country (Germany) there is a term limit for the president of the republic but there is none for the chancellor. You can take very different views on it."

Prince Ali also said that Asian football needed a 10-year strategy to improve its results after none of the four Asian countries at the 2014 World Cup - Japan, South Korea, Australia or Iran - made it past the opening phase.

"If we are going to have the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar, in our part of the world, we want to participate in strength and we need a long term strategy to aid our development, but it can be the catalyst for our development," Prince Ali said.

"I think it can a wonderful celebration and obviously it makes more sense for it to be held in the winter."

He welcomed the independent investigation into the bidding process surrounding the award of the World Cup to Qatar, which took place in December 2010.

"We are all awaiting the report from Michael Garcia. I think he has done a great job. We needed to support him for full transparency."

(Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)